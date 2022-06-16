Cleveland man sentenced for killing passenger during drunken driving crash in stolen car
Jun. 16, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 36-year-old Cleveland man who was found guilty by jury in connection to a deadly drunken driving crash will be sentenced on Thursday.
William Motley was previously found guilty of:
- 2 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
- 2 counts of aggravated vehicular assault
- 2 counts of driving under the influence
- 1 count of carrying a concealed weapon
- 1 count of having weapons under disability
Investigators said Motley was speeding in a stolen vehicle while under the influence in February 2021 when he crashed into the rear or a trailer on East 55th Street.
The 36-year-old front-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger was also injured as a result of the crash.
In 2009, Motley was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection to a separate incident where he hit and killed a man.
