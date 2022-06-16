2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Public Power: Complaints of brownouts in city due to high heat

FILE - Power outages
FILE - Power outages(Source: MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power said late Thursday morning that the company has received complaints of brownouts and low voltage from across the city.

The brownouts, which are caused when the electricity demand is higher than what is being produced, are due to the “high heat and humidity,” according to Cleveland Public Power.

Officials with the utility company residents experiencing a brownout should consider visiting one of the city of Cleveland’s cooling centers, which have been established this week due to the high temperatures.

High temperatures on Thursday are near 95 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

