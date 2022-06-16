Cleveland Public Power: Complaints of brownouts in city due to high heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power said late Thursday morning that the company has received complaints of brownouts and low voltage from across the city.

The brownouts, which are caused when the electricity demand is higher than what is being produced, are due to the “high heat and humidity,” according to Cleveland Public Power.

Today, we are again faced with high heat and humidity. We are receiving complaints of brownouts and low voltage. These conditions are due to the weather and crews are working to resolve. We suggest that residents consider relocating to @CityofCleveland Cooling Centers. pic.twitter.com/5GSnBvxRJH — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) June 16, 2022

Officials with the utility company residents experiencing a brownout should consider visiting one of the city of Cleveland’s cooling centers, which have been established this week due to the high temperatures.

High temperatures on Thursday are near 95 degrees.

