Eastlake city officials ban discharging fireworks

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake city officials recently voted to make discharging fireworks in the city illegal.

City officials voted to opt out of the state legislation that makes it legal for residents to discharge fireworks on certain dates.

The state has changed the fireworks laws as of July 1. We, as a city, have decided to opt out and the discharging of fireworks in the city will remain illegal. Thank you in advance Posted by City of Eastlake on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Mentor city officials have also banned discharging fireworks in their city.

“As much as fireworks are a huge part of our American heritage, it goes without saying that they are inherently dangerous,” says Mentor Fire Chief Bob Searles, “Due to the legal status of consumer fireworks in our state, we have not seen the numbers of fires or injuries that other communities across the country suffer, but when we do see injuries from discharge of fireworks, they are usually life changing.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.