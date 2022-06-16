2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Eastlake city officials ban discharging fireworks

(WILX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake city officials recently voted to make discharging fireworks in the city illegal.

City officials voted to opt out of the state legislation that makes it legal for residents to discharge fireworks on certain dates.

The state has changed the fireworks laws as of July 1. We, as a city, have decided to opt out and the discharging of fireworks in the city will remain illegal. Thank you in advance

Posted by City of Eastlake on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Mentor city officials have also banned discharging fireworks in their city.

“As much as fireworks are a huge part of our American heritage, it goes without saying that they are inherently dangerous,” says Mentor Fire Chief Bob Searles, “Due to the legal status of consumer fireworks in our state, we have not seen the numbers of fires or injuries that other communities across the country suffer, but when we do see injuries from discharge of fireworks, they are usually life changing.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Mentor city officials ban discharging fireworks
(Source: WOIO)
Police chase ends in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
LGBTQ Center
Cleveland Clinic, LGBTQ+ Community Center host health day to celebrate Pride
Puppies found in Portage County
Puppies found deserted on Portage County roadway in sweltering heat