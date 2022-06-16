2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Farmers have been hammered by inflation and there is no end in sight

By Brian Duffy
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORWELL, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s farmers are trying to do the very difficult and important job of feeding the nation and are being hit, like everyone else, with skyrocketing prices and there does not appear to be any relief on the horizon.

Magyar Farms in Orwell, Ohio in Ashtabula County, grows corn and soybean on 3,000 acres, and they hosted Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted for a roundtable discussion of the financial issues that are making it difficult for farmers to do their jobs.

“Fertilizer has escalated 40 percent and diesel fuel has doubled in price,” said Rusty Goebel who farms land in Williams County and is the Vice President of the Ohio Soybean Association.

Goebel said that he will be lucky to break even this year and that breaking even is not sustainable for any business.

Lt. Governor Husted said the rising cost of diesel can be explained by President Biden’s campaign claim that he would make the country fossil fuel-free and the subsequent direct result of investment slowing in oil infrastructure and refinery.

Husted said he was here to listen and hoped that the DeWine administration’s H2Ohio initiative may help play a role in improving financial conditions for farmers.

“We are trying to help fund technologies that will reduce nitrogen and phosphorous run off into the lake which cause the algae blooms and that would also save money because they can apply less,” Husted said.

But Husted was quick to point out the reality that this was going to be a long-term process.

Jean Bratton is the CEO of the Centerra Co-op, a consortium of about 2,000 farmers formed for, among other reasons, to improve purchasing power.

But right now the price of diesel is choking the ability of farmers to get their jobs done considering they can’t do their jobs without diesel, and finding fertilizer and pest control products has been a problem at times.

“Definitely the worst I’ve seen in terms of prices and availability of product,” she said.

But Bratton said all is not lost, she believes product availability will improve by at least next year, even if diesel prices remain high.

Also, she has confidence the farmers will find a way to get the job done.

“Farmers are really resilient, they are good businessmen, so yes, times are tough but they are here trying to figure out the best way to grow crops to feed people,” Bratton said.

Diesel is averaging about $6.00 a gallon across the state, a year ago the average price for a gallon of diesel was $3.30.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Man sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for raping child in Lorain County
Man sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for raping child in Lorain County
New license plate readers to be installed in North Olmsted.
15 license plate cameras to North Olmsted for crime prevention
Down highway signs block eastbound lanes on I-80/SR-11
Down highway signs block eastbound lanes on I-80/SR-11
A tampon shortage has become a growing problem nationwide.
Tampon shortage: What customers are seeing in Cleveland