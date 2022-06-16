2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon, hot, and humid

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will slowly work its way through our area later this afternoon and tonight. One more hot and humid day. High temperatures in the 90 to 95 degree range. Some thunderstorms will develop after 11 a.m. and into the midday period. It won’t take much for a thunderstorms to reach severe limits. Wind damage and hail the main hazards. The storms will then travel east and south this afternoon. There will be a change in the pattern behind the front starting tonight as we trend cooler and less humid. Tomorrow will be a windy and sunny day. A west to northwest wind will gust over 30 mph at times. Afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. The coolest day coming up will be Saturday. High temperatures will not get out of the 60s in many spots.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

