Lifeguard shortage causes Northeast Ohio pool closures during peak heat

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A lifeguard shortage is having a serious impact on summer plans in Northeast Ohio.

In Mentor, two of the three pools are closed because of the staff issues.

“The decision was made based on safety,” said Nita Justice, recreation superintendent of Mentor. “We need ‘X’ amount of guards to open ‘X’ amount of pools, and we just didn’t have guards at that point.”

The magic number for a large pool like Mentor’s is 15 lifeguards. At the start of the season, they had 12.

Some lifeguards off camera told 19 News the biggest reason for the shortage is pay. They say they only stayed because Mentor made changes.

“We offered in-house lifeguarding courses that we ran, we’re offering reimbursement for the fees associated with the certification, we upped the life-guarding rate of pay, and then we’re offering incentive pay for those that can work more hours per week for us,” said Justice.

Those incentives seem to be paying off.

Mentor’s gotten enough lifeguards to extend hours back to the normal 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On a day like Wednesday, pool members said they’re thankful.

“It was a good day to be at the pool, to be outside, I’m ready to get a tan and I know they want to play in the water,” said mother Mackenzie Compton.

If you’d like to sign up to be a lifeguard, visit the city of Mentor’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.