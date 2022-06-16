2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lifeguard shortage causes Northeast Ohio pool closures during peak heat

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A lifeguard shortage is having a serious impact on summer plans in Northeast Ohio.

In Mentor, two of the three pools are closed because of the staff issues.

“The decision was made based on safety,” said Nita Justice, recreation superintendent of Mentor. “We need ‘X’ amount of guards to open ‘X’ amount of pools, and we just didn’t have guards at that point.”

The magic number for a large pool like Mentor’s is 15 lifeguards. At the start of the season, they had 12.

Some lifeguards off camera told 19 News the biggest reason for the shortage is pay. They say they only stayed because Mentor made changes.

“We offered in-house lifeguarding courses that we ran, we’re offering reimbursement for the fees associated with the certification, we upped the life-guarding rate of pay, and then we’re offering incentive pay for those that can work more hours per week for us,” said Justice.

Those incentives seem to be paying off.

Mentor’s gotten enough lifeguards to extend hours back to the normal 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On a day like Wednesday, pool members said they’re thankful.

“It was a good day to be at the pool, to be outside, I’m ready to get a tan and I know they want to play in the water,” said mother Mackenzie Compton.

If you’d like to sign up to be a lifeguard, visit the city of Mentor’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Dispatcher helps saves Bratenahl child from drowning
Dispatcher helps saves Bratenahl child from drowning
First responders search for swimmer in Lake Erie off Vermilion park
First responders search for swimmer in Lake Erie off Vermilion park
18-year-old Mentor man with false vehicle titles stole money from Facebook Marketplace victim,...
18-year-old Mentor man with false vehicle titles stole money from Facebook Marketplace victim, sheriff says
Joel Bitonio
Joel Bitonio