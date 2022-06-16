2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for raping child in Lorain County

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man will spend at least the next decade to life in prison after being found guilty of raping a child, the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

Defendant Harry Hicks was charged with committing rape and gross sexual imposition against a child, the prosector’s office said.

Prosecutor Paul Griffin took his case to trial on June 6-7.

The prosecutor’s office said the jury found Hicks guilty of both counts.

Hicks was then sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for the crimes, according to the prosecutor’s office.

