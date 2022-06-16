Molson Coors beer canned at Ohio facility pulled from store’s shelves due to ‘quality issue’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Certain cans of Coors Light and Keystone Light are being pulled from a store’s shelves due to what is being called a “quality issue.”

A St. Louis-area grocery chain said a voluntary product recall has prompted the store to remove the following from its shelves:

Coors Light 12-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-00048)

Coors Light 18-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-30017)

Coors Light 24-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-31600)

Coors Light 30-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-30030)

Keystone Light 15-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-48045)

Keystone Light 24-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-48006)

According to the store, the beer was produced at the Molson Coors brewery in Trenton, Ohio.

Several beer-drinkers shared videos or messages on social media showing a syrup-like liquid being poured from the can.

Issues with the affected beers can contact the Molson Coors hotline at 1-800-645-5376.

