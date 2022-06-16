2 Strong 4 Bullies
Molson Coors beer canned at Ohio facility pulled from store’s shelves due to ‘quality issue’

Coors Light Beer is shown on the shelves of the Elite Beverages in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan....
Coors Light Beer is shown on the shelves of the Elite Beverages in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Certain cans of Coors Light and Keystone Light are being pulled from a store’s shelves due to what is being called a “quality issue.”

A St. Louis-area grocery chain said a voluntary product recall has prompted the store to remove the following from its shelves:

  • Coors Light 12-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-00048)
  • Coors Light 18-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-30017)
  • Coors Light 24-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-31600)
  • Coors Light 30-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-30030)
  • Keystone Light 15-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-48045)
  • Keystone Light 24-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-48006)

According to the store, the beer was produced at the Molson Coors brewery in Trenton, Ohio.

Several beer-drinkers shared videos or messages on social media showing a syrup-like liquid being poured from the can.

Issues with the affected beers can contact the Molson Coors hotline at 1-800-645-5376.

