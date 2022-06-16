Molson Coors beer canned at Ohio facility pulled from store’s shelves due to ‘quality issue’
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Certain cans of Coors Light and Keystone Light are being pulled from a store’s shelves due to what is being called a “quality issue.”
A St. Louis-area grocery chain said a voluntary product recall has prompted the store to remove the following from its shelves:
- Coors Light 12-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-00048)
- Coors Light 18-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-30017)
- Coors Light 24-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-31600)
- Coors Light 30-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-30030)
- Keystone Light 15-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-48045)
- Keystone Light 24-pack 12 oz. cans (UPC: 00-71990-48006)
According to the store, the beer was produced at the Molson Coors brewery in Trenton, Ohio.
Several beer-drinkers shared videos or messages on social media showing a syrup-like liquid being poured from the can.
Issues with the affected beers can contact the Molson Coors hotline at 1-800-645-5376.
