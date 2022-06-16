2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

NBA gifts renovations at the King Kennedy Boys and Girls Club

The renovations were donated by the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Kaiser Permanente.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The kids at the King Kennedy Boys and Girls Club have brand new renovations for their gymnasium, kitchen, and game room.

The renovations were donated by the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Kaiser Permanente. They hosted an NBA Fit clinic on Thursday to unveil the new facilities.

“Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, they got their start right here at Boys and Girls Clubs across the country, so for us this is really about investing in the future,” Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers said.

These renovations mean a lot to the kids in the Central neighborhood, who benefit from this club.

“The most important part is reaching out to the kids, like the kids are definitely the most important because I know for me it’s contributed a lot to not my life and experiences, but me as a person,” club member Meliyah Boykin said.

This gift is to give these kids a place to grow and realize the greatness that’s within them, especially when they are surrounded by the tools and mentors to help them succeed.

“It just shows them that they can be anything they want to be no matter where they come from, who they are,” Boykin said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

A Doctor prepares a measles vaccine
Ohio sees first confirmed case of the measles in 3 years
NBA unveils community center renovations
Caitlin NBA in CLE
Cleveland Metropark's new 'bear hollow' habitat rendering
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to open new ‘Bear Hollow’ habitat
Eastlake city officials ban discharging fireworks