NBA gifts renovations at the King Kennedy Boys and Girls Club

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The kids at the King Kennedy Boys and Girls Club have brand new renovations for their gymnasium, kitchen, and game room.

The renovations were donated by the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Kaiser Permanente. They hosted an NBA Fit clinic on Thursday to unveil the new facilities.

“Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, they got their start right here at Boys and Girls Clubs across the country, so for us this is really about investing in the future,” Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers said.

These renovations mean a lot to the kids in the Central neighborhood, who benefit from this club.

“The most important part is reaching out to the kids, like the kids are definitely the most important because I know for me it’s contributed a lot to not my life and experiences, but me as a person,” club member Meliyah Boykin said.

This gift is to give these kids a place to grow and realize the greatness that’s within them, especially when they are surrounded by the tools and mentors to help them succeed.

“It just shows them that they can be anything they want to be no matter where they come from, who they are,” Boykin said.

