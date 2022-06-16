New OSU academic center to focus on psychedelic drug research

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University has announced plans for a new academic center focuses on the study of psychedelic drugs.

According to OSU, the Center for Psychedelic Drug Research and Education (CPDRE) was approved by the Ohio State College of Social Work in January, and “will focus research on populations and psychological disorders, and preparing future scholars and clinicians through a variety of interdisciplinary educational initiatives.”

Once in full operation, the center will create a network of experts focused on drug policy and substance misuse prevention and recovery. The center will be filled with research and administrative staff, postdoctoral fellows and graduate students.

As of now it is unknown exactly when the center will be up and running, with the initial $1.5M in funding coming from the “Fund for Psychedelic Drug Research and Education”, financed by two anonymous donors.

