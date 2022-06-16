Police chase ends in crash on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended on the city’s West side Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspect crashed into another car near W. 85th Street and Lorain Avenue in the Cudell neighborhood.

Two men in the suspect’s vehicle were taken into custody at the scene and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

A woman in the car they crashed into was transported to a local hospital. Her name and condition have not been released.

Brecksville bank robbery suspects crash in Cleveland. ((Source: WOIO))

Brecksville police confirmed the two suspects were on the run after robbing a bank in their city Thursday morning.

