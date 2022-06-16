2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police chase ends in crash on Cleveland’s West Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended on the city’s West side Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspect crashed into another car near W. 85th Street and Lorain Avenue in the Cudell neighborhood.

Brecksville bank robbery suspects crash in Cleveland.
Brecksville bank robbery suspects crash in Cleveland.

Two men in the suspect’s vehicle were taken into custody at the scene and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

A woman in the car they crashed into was transported to a local hospital. Her name and condition have not been released.

Brecksville bank robbery suspects crash in Cleveland.
Brecksville bank robbery suspects crash in Cleveland.

Brecksville police confirmed the two suspects were on the run after robbing a bank in their city Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

