Puppies found deserted on Portage County roadway in sweltering heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several puppies were recovered from the side of a Portage County road as Wednesday’s heat index values in Northeast Ohio climbed to above 100 degrees.

According to the Portage Animal Protective League, the small dogs were left in a carrier on the side of the road near Ravenna High School in sweltering heat.

“They were filthy, hot, thirsty and hungry,” the Portage Animal Protective League shared on Facebook.

The puppies, which are believed to be around 6 weeks old, are not yet available for adoption.

