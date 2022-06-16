Recovery efforts for missing Lake Erie swimmer at Vermilion park resume at sunrise

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are expected to resume the search on Thursday morning for a 33-year-old man who went missing off the Vermilion shoreline in Lake Erie.

Recovery efforts will begin again at sunrise on Thursday, officials told 19 News.

Vermilion police said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday afternoon after a man entered the water, but he did not resurface.

The U.S. Coast Guard and dive teams from several area fire departments assisted in Wednesday’s efforts.

This is a developing story.

