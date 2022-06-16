2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Recovery efforts for missing Lake Erie swimmer at Vermilion park resume at sunrise

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are expected to resume the search on Thursday morning for a 33-year-old man who went missing off the Vermilion shoreline in Lake Erie.

Recovery efforts will begin again at sunrise on Thursday, officials told 19 News.

Vermilion police said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday afternoon after a man entered the water, but he did not resurface.

The U.S. Coast Guard and dive teams from several area fire departments assisted in Wednesday’s efforts.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

19 News
Recovery efforts for missing Lake Erie swimmer at Vermilion park resume at sunrise
Work crews labor in high humidity and heat to restore power and to cleanup of downed trees
Working in heat to restore power outages a hot job for Richland County crews
A lifeguard shortage is having a serious impact on summer plans in Northeast Ohio. In Mentor,...
Lifeguard shortage causes Northeast Ohio pool closures during peak heat
Dispatcher helps saves Bratenahl child from drowning
Dispatcher helps saves Bratenahl child from drowning