Recovery efforts for missing swimmer in Lake Erie suspended

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a troubling 24 hours for Paul Spurlock.

His son, Brandon, went missing Wednesday afternoon after swimming in Lake Erie off the Vermilion Shore.

Spurlock said his son was on this inflatable raft with his girlfriend and 12-year-old niece.

“I think what he did is got off the raft and tried to push it back in and was swimming and got tired,” Spurlock said.

Paul said his granddaughter tried to help Brandon, but couldn’t.

“My granddaughter tried to make it out to where he was at,” Spurlock said, “but he was too heavy for her to hold him so she had to let him go.”

Multiple police agencies went out to help look for Brandon, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

Vermilion Police stopped their search for the 33-year-old Thursday morning.

Paul Spurlock says his son will be missed.

“He was an outgoing kid, I mean he loved going to concerts and going out with his friends,” said Spurlock.

“There was a lot of people out here... I’m glad they showed up, that kind of eased things a little bit.”

