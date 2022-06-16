Second District Police attempt to identify unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Second District Police are looking to the public for assistance in identifying an unknown suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee, the suspect broken into a female citizen’s car on June 8.

They said the victims vehicle was missing her bank cards, as well as other miscellaneous items.

According to the post, a few hours later the victim received a text message from her bank informing her the cards had been used at a gas station in the second district.

The gas station captured photos of the man using her bank cards.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sean Schuler at sschuler@clevelandohio.gov or call 216-623-5210.

