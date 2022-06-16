2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Second District Police attempt to identify unknown suspect

Second district looking to identify man
Second district looking to identify man(Source: Second District Community Relations Community)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Second District Police are looking to the public for assistance in identifying an unknown suspect.

According to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee, the suspect broken into a female citizen’s car on June 8.

They said the victims vehicle was missing her bank cards, as well as other miscellaneous items.

According to the post, a few hours later the victim received a text message from her bank informing her the cards had been used at a gas station in the second district.

The gas station captured photos of the man using her bank cards.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sean Schuler at sschuler@clevelandohio.gov or call 216-623-5210.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts great-grandson of former Mayor Frank Jackson for aggravated murder
(Source: WOIO)
Jury reaches verdict in trial for 1 of 2 men charged in double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
Eastlake city officials ban discharging fireworks
Mentor city officials ban discharging fireworks