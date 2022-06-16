Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued; Risk for wind damage, heavy rain, and hail (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for areas along the 71 corridor & east. Cuyahoga county is not included in the watch.

A cold front will slowly move through our area this afternoon and tonight.

Out ahead of the front, temperatures have soared into the low to mid 90s.

With the humidity factored in, many communities are experiencing heat index, or “feels-like” temperatures, in the upper 90s.

Over the course of the next several hours, scattered showers and storms will develop, and some of those storms may be strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging wind, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.

The highest severe weather threat will be along and east of I-71.

The farther west you travel, the lower the severe weather threat will be.

By 6:00 PM or so, the storms will move east and southeast out of our coverage area.

Much cooler, drier air will move in behind the storms.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s by tomorrow morning.

High temperatures will top out around 80 degrees on Friday, which is fairly typical for this time of the year.

The coolest, driest air will arrive by this weekend.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting high temperatures around 70 degrees on Saturday and in the mid 70s on Sunday.

Summer begins next Tuesday, and just in time for the big day, temperatures will soar back into the 80s and 90s next week.

