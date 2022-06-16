2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tampon shortage: What customers are seeing in Cleveland

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tampon shortage has become a growing problem nationwide.

CNN reports top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages last week. P&G released a statement saying, “We understand it is frustrating for consumers when they can’t find what they need. We can assure you this is a temporary situation.”

Most women in Cleveland we spoke to had not heard of the shortage, but said it’s still a cause for concern.

“As a woman, you want to make sure you’re protected and covered and that’s just the things that come with being a woman,” said shopper Chandara Dodson. “Not to be able to have those products is very scary and compromising.”

On a larger scale, some organizations for women in need have taken a hit.

Both the YWCA Greater Cleveland and Hebrew Shelter Home confirm they are in need of tampons and are accepting donations.

If you’d like to help, reach out to info@ywcaofcleveland.org, or drop off your donation at 4019 Prospect Avenue in Cleveland.

While supply is dropping, prices are rising.

Bloomberg reports tampons cost 10% more this year compared to last year.

The exact cause of this shortage is unclear, but it seems this problem is just getting started.

As always, experts suggest only buying what you need and not stockpiling.

