U.S. Marshals, SWAT arrest accused robber who pepper-sprayed employees

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A robbery suspect wanted by multiple police agencies for robberies, thefts, shoplifting and fraud was arrested after a more than a three hour stand-off on Cleveland’s East Side Thursday.

U.S. Marshals and Cleveland SWAT located Sheldon Payne, 29, in the 9600 block of Nelson Ave.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Payne barricaded himself inside with a woman and small child.

Payne eventually surrendered and the woman and child were safely removed, said the U.S. Marshals.

Payne has warrants from Cleveland, Solon, Brooklyn and Strongsville police departments.

Police said Payne pepper-sprayed employees during at least two of the robberies.

“This suspect has caused havoc all across the Cleveland area, hopefully those affected by his crimes sleep better knowing he is behind bars,” said U.S. Marshall Pete Elliott.

