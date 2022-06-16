Working in heat to restore power outages a hot job for Richland County crews

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday night, an EF-1 tornado tore through Richland County, including the city of Mansfield.

Massive trees had their top ripped off and many lost big branches that fell onto utility lines, knocking out power.

On arguably the hottest day of the year so far, FirstEnergy crews and private contractors battled the heat to restore power and clean up the mess in the wake of the storm.

19 News caught up with Zack Finley cleaning up his yard in the aftermath of the tornado.

He said jokingly, “I chose the hottest day to do this. We prepared for it. Got everything inside. But once the wind starting really kicking, we noticed this isn’t your ‘same ol’, same ol’. We all hit the basement. Me and my neighbor over, there we were texting. He was telling me his trees were falling, and we’re hearing cracks left and right and we’re like, ‘Yeah, this is something bigger.’”

Several businesses, including McDonalds, Bob Evans and Burger King have been without power for a couple of days.

