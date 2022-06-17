Akron double robbery suspect remains unknown (video)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identifying a man they said robbed two Copley Road businesses yesterday afternoon.

Around 2:25 p.m., officers said they responded to the first robbery at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Copley Road.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect was already gone.

According to the employee, the suspect entered the store, grabbed a pack of batteries and approached the counter.

They said the suspect then pointed a handgun at the cashier, demanding money from the register.

The suspect then reached over the counter, the employee said, taking an undisclosed amount of money and fleeing in an unknown direction.

According to police, approximately 15 minutes later, they believe the same man robbed a second store, a Walgreens in the 1300 block of Copley Road.

The Walgreens employee said that the suspect also pointed the handgun at them, demanding money from the register and once again fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said that the suspect is described as an 18-25 year-old man, 5 feet 11 inches - 6 feet 3 inches and 150-160 pounds.

He was wearing a black head covering, a green long sleeve shirt and black Nike sweatpants with a white and red logo on his left leg, according to police.

Anyone with information concerning either of these incidents is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

