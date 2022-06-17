Body of missing Lake Erie swimmer recovered near Vermilion shoreline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Vermilion announced on Friday morning that the body of 33-year-old Brandon Spurlock was recovered from Lake Erie.

The search for Spurlock entered its third day on Friday.

Officials said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday afternoon after a man entered the water, but he did not resurface.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the many agencies involved in the effort and the citizens for their support. Our condolences go out to the family during this time,” Vermilion police shared on Facebook.

The U.S. Coast Guard and dive teams from several area fire departments assisted during the search and recovery efforts.

