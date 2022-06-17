‘Express kiosks’ let Ohioans skip BMV lines, print registration and stickers on the go

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles are popping up in local stores.

In Northeast Ohio, three kiosks are located at Meijer locations in Stow, Mentor, and Lorain. Additional machines can be found at the Westlake emissions station and Medina BMV location.

Find an Ohio BMV express kiosk near you.

The Ohio BMV also installed machines at different locations across the state.

The express kiosks offer the options to print vehicle registration forms and license plate stickers without having to step foot in a line at the Ohio BMV office.

