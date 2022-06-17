First Energy cutting off some Port Clinton streetlights to avoid mayflies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First Energy will be cutting off some streetlights in Port Clinton at night, so mayflies don’t swarm them.

The pesky bugs can leave a slimy residue that can leave streets, sidewalks, and steps slippery.

Lauren Siburkis, spokeswoman for First Energy, said the mayflies can create hazardous walking and driving conditions.

“By temporarily suspending our street light service we’re able to deter thousands even millions of these flies from gathering near our streetlights along our roads in our lakeshore communities,” Siburkis said.

Tina Burris, who works at a funeral home in Port Clinton, said they shut their lights off at night to avoid coming to work that’s covered in mayflies.

“They attach themselves to basically anything,” Burris said. “Buildings, carpeting, these chairs, so what we did about a week ago we went ahead and shut off all the lights because it seems like the light is what attracts the mayflies.”

Having their streets completely dark at night could be a concern for crime.

Even if the streetlights get shut off, neighbors said the greater worry is the mayflies creating slick areas that be dangerous.

“I think Port Clinton is a very safe community, but like any town I mean things are going to happen,” Burris said.

The season for mayflies typically ends in September, and First Energy said they will turn the streetlights back on around that time.

