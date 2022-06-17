Former Mayor Jackson’s great-grandson held in Lake County jail for his safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News Investigators have learned that the former mayor of Cleveland’s great-grandson is being held in jail in another county.

According to the Lake County jail’s roster, Donald Jackson-Gates is on a “courtesy hold” at their facility.

Jackson’s attorney Kevin M. Spellacy tells us Jackson is there for his own safety.

When we asked whether he was receiving special treatment, Spellacy said no, and that “this happens all the time.”

Spellacy tells us the evidence prosecutors presented against Jackson in a hearing earlier this week was a 16-year-old who says she witnessed the shooting.

He says police did not present any DNA evidence linking Jackson to the murder scene.

Jackson plead not guilty to the crime in court, and Spellacy says he’s denied any involvement.

In Dark Side of the Land podcast, 19 News investigative reporter Hannah Catlett brings us up-to-date on the investigation that took some twists and turns.

Dark Side of The Land · The Mayor And The Murder (Part 4)

Jackson-Gates is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.

