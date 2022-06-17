2 Strong 4 Bullies
Great-grandson of former Cleveland mayor faces judge for alleged murder

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is expected in a Cuyahoga County courtroom for arraignment on Friday morning following his arrest on a murder charge.

According to court records, Donald Jackson-Gates was indicted by a grand jury on:

  • 1 count of aggravated murder
  • 2 counts of murder
  • 2 counts of felonious assault
  • 1 count of having weapons under disability

The 19-year-old suspect was recently arrested on a murder warrant stemming from the May fatal shooting of Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in a neighborhood on Cleveland’s East side.

Police said officers were initially dispatched to Quincy Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area.

Investigators first found a large crowd of people at the scene. Coleman was later discovered with gunshot wounds on the front step of a complex nearby.

EMS pronounced the 20-year-old victim dead at the scene.

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the arraignment hearing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

