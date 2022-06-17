Holmesville community hit by storm 3 days after getting pummeled

HOLMESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three days after a huge storm pummeled several counties in Northeast Ohio another one blew through Thursday afternoon and many of these towns are still without power in these steamy temperatures.

Holmesville really felt the brunt of the storm, but one man was particularly unlucky.

His yard was filled with trees uprooted at every turn, a massive tree fell on his brand-new truck, and a tree came crashing down through his roof.

19 News spoke to the man’s neighbor who said he was home when it happened.

“He said about that time is when all the trees started hitting the house and that’s when he went to the basement and stayed there,” said his neighbor, Gary Rowe. “There is a hole down through the roof right into the kitchen.”

Many people in the small town of Holmesville were literally praying when a massive storm rolled through Monday night.

“It woke me up about midnight and then I woke up and I’ve really never seen nothing like it,” recalled Rowe. “It just blew and rained so hard you couldn’t even see the street and so I got my wife up and said, ‘Hey we need to be close to going to the basement if we have to.’ I was afraid of something coming through the front windows. I figured there was a couple times we was gonna lose the house.”

“It was raining pretty good and all of the sudden the wind whipped up,” said Ronald Lee Henry II. “It sounded like bombs going off. It shook our trailer pretty bad, and I thought for sure it was gonna roll the trailer. I was sitting there praying to God that we would make it.”

“We was praying, yeah,” said Lisa Henry.

Down the road, Holmesville Elementary School had the roof ripped right off it.

Rowe was terrified when a second storm blew in on Thursday.

“Kept watching it, it was up at the north side of us, and I kept thinking, ‘Oh here comes another storm,’ because it turned pretty black and it didn’t rain pretty hard when it first started and it just sort of blew over,” said Rowe.

Everyone in Holmesville and many of the surrounding towns are without power.

19 News is told right now crews are hoping to have it restored by Monday.

