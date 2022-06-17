2 Strong 4 Bullies
Is there a delay on the Center Street Bridge project?

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Center Street Bridge is the main connector between the West and East banks of the Flats, and a gateway to the city’s downtown. But drivers, cyclists, and walkers are fed up with the lengthy construction project that has shut the bridge down, and now they’re wondering why it appears no work is being done?

The historic Center Street wing bridge remains open to only allow boat traffic to travel along the Cuyahoga River. Because since January 3rd of this year, it has been closed to car, bike, and foot traffic for major construction. The cost of the work to the more than 120-year-old bridge$8.6-Million dollars, however, it’s the cost to the convenience that’s irritating those who live, work and socialize in the area.

Mike Ambrose tells 19 News, “It’s a bummer. You can’t get to the east bank. It takes longer to get to work.”

Ryan Earle is frustrated and says that’s the main reason he moved to the Flats, so he could easily and quickly walk downtown to Guardians and Cavaliers games, “Definitely frustrating. I’m even looking at different places to live because the whole point of being here is the convenience of being downtown. You lose that without the access to the downtown.”

Adding to the concerns about the structure that bridges the east banks of the Flats to the west bank, as well as the downtown, why has there been no work on the bridge in weeks?

Ambrose says, “Nobody has been working for at least a week or so that I’ve noticed, probably longer, honestly. Most of the equipment is also gone, there were cranes over there that they’ve pulled out.”

Maria Serra admits it would be more convenient if the bridge was open, and says she’s waiting to see how it turns out, “It looks like there’s people around from time to time but not much change there.”

Brent Kovacs with the Ohio Department of Transportation tells 19 News that according to the project manager, “There was a delay for a couple of weeks to redesign a few things. Work will resume on the Center Street Bridge project on Saturday. This should not impact when the Center Street Bridge will reopen.”

Ambrose says the bridge is already closed for one year, so he hopes the work won’t take any longer than that, “I sure hope not.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

