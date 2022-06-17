Juneteenth being celebrated all over the country this weekend, many events happening Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It wasn’t until June 19th, 1865 that all Americans were actually free.

That is when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned that they had officially been freed by President Lincoln two years earlier.

Slaveowners didn’t tell their slaves about it and it took Union General Gordon Granger’s arrival and his reading of General Order No 3 for the slaves to walk to freedom. Now, millions around the country commemorate and celebrate the ideal of freedom becoming a reality.

Today, in Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Saren raised the African American flag outside his city hall.

“It takes the Pan African which is Red, Black, and Green, and combines it with the American flag, the Stars and Stripes. Puts them together and creates a uniquely Black American symbol that really conveys that Black people are America too.”

There are multiple celebrations across Northeast Ohio for a more complete listing of the Juneteenth celebrations click here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.