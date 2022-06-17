Juneteenth now recognized as paid holiday for RTA employees following union negotiations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will recognize the Juneteenth holiday on June 19 for the first time ever in 2022.

The public transportation agency did not offer recognition in 2021 of the holiday, which effectively commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, due to the Congressional timing, but successful negotiations with the transit workers and police labor unions means Juneteenth will be officially observed in 2022.

According to the local transit union president, approximately 69% of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s workers are of color.

“On Juneteenth, we recommit ourselves to the work of equity, equality, and justice,” said GCRTA general manager and chief executive officer India Birdsong. “We celebrate the centuries of struggle, courage, and hope that have brought us to this time of progress and possibility.”

President Joe Biden signed legislation in June 2021 that marked Juneteenth a holiday nationwide.

