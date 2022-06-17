Kid Cudi curates music festival for Cleveland’s Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland native Kid Cudi has curated a music festival, ‘Moon Man’s Landing’, to bring the The Flats this upcoming September.

According to a press release from AEG, the lineup not only features Cudi, but also Playboi Carti, HAIM, Don Toliver, Dominic Fike, Pusta T, Jaden, 070 Shake, Mike Dean, Chip Tha Ripper, Strick and DJ E-V.

For the inaugural year’s lineup, Cudi will also be joined by fellow Clevelanders Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, according to the release.

Moon Man’s Landing will have general admission passes as well as VIP, the release said, VIP including priority entry lane, re-entry throughout the day, access to a lounge, private air-conditioned restrooms, private cash bar and complimentary bottled water.

You can register for presale now to get first access to passes on June 22 at 10 a.m., with general sale beginning June 24 at 10 a.m.

The release said that GA passes will start at $99 and VIP passes will start at $299.

Moon Man’s Landing will be presented in accordance with all applicable COVID-19 mandates, which may include attendance requirements, face coverings and/or other protective measures.

