2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kid Cudi curates music festival for Cleveland’s Flats

Kid Cudi curates Cleveland festival
Kid Cudi curates Cleveland festival(Source: AEG Presents)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland native Kid Cudi has curated a music festival, ‘Moon Man’s Landing’, to bring the The Flats this upcoming September.

According to a press release from AEG, the lineup not only features Cudi, but also Playboi Carti, HAIM, Don Toliver, Dominic Fike, Pusta T, Jaden, 070 Shake, Mike Dean, Chip Tha Ripper, Strick and DJ E-V.

For the inaugural year’s lineup, Cudi will also be joined by fellow Clevelanders Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony, according to the release.

Moon Man’s Landing will have general admission passes as well as VIP, the release said, VIP including priority entry lane, re-entry throughout the day, access to a lounge, private air-conditioned restrooms, private cash bar and complimentary bottled water.

You can register for presale now to get first access to passes on June 22 at 10 a.m., with general sale beginning June 24 at 10 a.m.

The release said that GA passes will start at $99 and VIP passes will start at $299.

Moon Man’s Landing will be presented in accordance with all applicable COVID-19 mandates, which may include attendance requirements, face coverings and/or other protective measures.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Cleveland unknown B&E suspect
Police: Unknown suspect breaks into Cleveland’s Bosworth Tavern
19 News
Great-grandson of former Cleveland mayor held in jail on $1.25 million bond for alleged murder
19 News
Cleanup continues days after storm in Holmes County
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland