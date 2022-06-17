Northeast Ohio OVI checkpoints announced for this weekend

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Solon Police and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office have announced OVI checkpoints for this weekend.

The first of the checkpoints will take place tonight, according to Solon Police, on SR-43 between SR-91 and Clearwater Court, from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

Police said the purpose of this checkpoint is to encourage safe and responsible driving.

They hope that everyone has a happy and safe weekend, and if you are going to be consuming alcohol please be responsible by:

• Using a designated driver

• Calling a cab or using a rideshare service

• Staying at a hotel or motel

• Staying at home, a friend’s home or a relative’s home

The second of the checkpoints will take place tomorrow in Lawrence Township, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

They also recommend that those consuming alcohol plan for a designated driver, or make other arrangements.

