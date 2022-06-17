2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio OVI checkpoints announced for this weekend

Police Lights
Police Lights(CBS46)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Both Solon Police and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office have announced OVI checkpoints for this weekend.

The first of the checkpoints will take place tonight, according to Solon Police, on SR-43 between SR-91 and Clearwater Court, from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

Police said the purpose of this checkpoint is to encourage safe and responsible driving.

They hope that everyone has a happy and safe weekend, and if you are going to be consuming alcohol please be responsible by:

• Using a designated driver

• Calling a cab or using a rideshare service

• Staying at a hotel or motel

• Staying at home, a friend’s home or a relative’s home

The second of the checkpoints will take place tomorrow in Lawrence Township, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said that officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment.

They also recommend that those consuming alcohol plan for a designated driver, or make other arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Cleveland RTA, battered by pandemic, urges federal government to hand out aid
Juneteenth now recognized as paid holiday for RTA employees following union negotiations
Ohio BMV express kiosk
‘Express kiosks’ let Ohioans skip BMV lines, print registration and stickers on the go
Center Street bridge closure
Is there a delay on the Center Street Bridge project?
Search in Lake Erie for missing swimmer
Recovery efforts for missing swimmer in Lake Erie suspended