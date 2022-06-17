Northeast Ohio Weather: Pattern flip brings much cooler air this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Quite the change starts today. A big dip in the jet stream is forecast in the northeast region of the country. It is beginning to develop today. Northeast Ohio will be on the western fringe of the much cooler air settling from Canada. As a result, you can expect below normal temperatures through the weekend. You are already noticing the much lower humidity today. Sunny to partly cloudy sky and windy. High temperatures around the 80 degree mark. A west to northwest wind will gust over 30 mph at times. The air mass gets cool enough for some lake effect clouds to develop tonight. It would not surprise me to get a couple of showers rolling in off the lake as well, especially east of Cleveland. Tomorrow will be windy and cool. Some lake effect clouds around, especially in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 60s for most neighborhoods. Less wind on Sunday. Partly cloudy sky for Dad and Juneteenth. High temperatures around 70 degrees.

