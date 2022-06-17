Playground carousel to be dedicated to 2 Avon Lake students killed in murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of playground equipment will be dedicated to honor two elementary school students who were killed during a family’s September 2021 murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

The school district said the Erieview PTA raised funds to purchase the playground carousel that will commemorate 6-year-old Grant and 9-year-old Garrett Hull.

“The intent is for Erieview students and the greater Avon Lake community to be able to enjoy this equipment as a wonderful and on-going tribute to the Hull boys,” Avon Lake City Schools shared on Facebook.

A dedication ceremony will be held in the fall when students return to Erieview Elementary School.

