Playground carousel to be dedicated to 2 Avon Lake students killed in murder-suicide

Page from the Erieview yearbook honoring Grant and Garrett Hull
Page from the Erieview yearbook honoring Grant and Garrett Hull(Source: Avon Lake City Schools Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of playground equipment will be dedicated to honor two elementary school students who were killed during a family’s September 2021 murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

The school district said the Erieview PTA raised funds to purchase the playground carousel that will commemorate 6-year-old Grant and 9-year-old Garrett Hull.

“The intent is for Erieview students and the greater Avon Lake community to be able to enjoy this equipment as a wonderful and on-going tribute to the Hull boys,” Avon Lake City Schools shared on Facebook.

Previous coverage: Avon Lake police identify 4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide

A dedication ceremony will be held in the fall when students return to Erieview Elementary School.

