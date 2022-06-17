2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Unknown suspect breaks into Cleveland’s Bosworth Tavern

Cleveland unknown B&E suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland First District Detective Unit is looking to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect of breaking and entering that occurred on June 2.

Police said the man broke into the Bosworth Tavern located in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road at approximately 4:45 a.m.

The suspect damaged the Touch Tunes machine, according to police, stealing the money inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pierse at 216-623-2541, the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

