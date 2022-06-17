2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shots fired during road-rage incident in Chester Township

FILE - Mayfield Road near scene of apparent road-rage incident(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chester Township police chief said a report of shots fired during a road-rage incident that occurred on Thursday morning is being investigated.

Officers responded to Mayfield Road near Buckeye Drive just before noon after dispatchers received calls that there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in the area.

Investigators determined that shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles, according to the chief of police, while traveling east on Mayfield Road.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the road-rage incident.

The chief said police are continuing to explore surveillance footage from the area in hopes of discovering new evidence.

This is a developing story.

