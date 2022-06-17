2 Strong 4 Bullies
Twice-convicted Cleveland suspect learns new fate in death of front-seat passenger while driving drunk

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:31 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - William Motley, 36, who was found guilty of killing a man he called his friend, was sent to prison on Thursday.

Back in February of 2020, Motley was driving a stolen car.

Cardon Smith and three others were in the vehicle.

The driver, Motley, was three times the legal limit when the car crashed into the back of a semi at East 55th Street and Bessemer.

Two of the passengers were hurt, while Smith died at the scene.

On Thursday, his grieving parents couldn’t hold back their pain and anger.

Cardon’s grieving mother: “It was your foot on the gas pedal and your hands on the steering wheel. Your decision not to stop your car. Instead, you drove it directly into the back of that truck and you killed, you killed my son. You should have died too.”

Michael Dix, Smith’s father: “There’s no greater pain than the pain I’m suffering right now from the loss of my child, man. You have changed my life drastically. You have changed the life of my family drastically and it hurts. This is a new norm for me. This is a new way that I have to live. This pain ain’t never going away.”

Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Fuerst sentenced William Motley to 19 years in prison.

