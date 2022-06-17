2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wayne County declares state of emergency after intense storms

Storm Clouds
Storm Clouds(CBS46)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Commissioners declared a state of emergency on June 17 after the series of intense storms left a path of destruction in their wake this week.

WCC President Ron Amstutz said county officials are working with local and state private and public officials and organizations in an attempt to provide assistance and relief.

“Commissioners express appreciation toward those people and organizations that are stepping forward to help with the clean-up effort, but most importantly, ensuring the safety of their fellow citizens,” Amstutz stated.

United Way’s Wayne Holmes Information Referral Exchange (WHIRE) is helping answer questions about where those who are impacted can receive aid at 330-263-6363.

Amstutz said United Way has established a local relief fund for donations you can view by clicking here.

“The Wayne County Commissioners are fully engaged with the State of Ohio to ensure all available resources are obtained and distributed in a timely manner,” according to Amstutz.

