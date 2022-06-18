2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron ‘tent city’ to shut down after human trafficking investigation leads to numerous arrests

Several trafficking victims were found during a welfare check
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Homeless advocate Sage Lewis told 19 News that Akron’s “Tent City” located on Kent Place in the Middlebury neighborhood is shutting down on June 27 after several human trafficking victims were located at the camp Tuesday.

Police also arrested over a dozen individuals who had active felony warrants for offenses including burglary, having weapons while under disability, sex offender non-compliance, and drug possession. Those people with felony warrants were taken to the Summit County Jail.

During the investigation, police detectives discovered that individuals had, in fact, been victimized and required immediate intervention. These individuals were offered medical treatment, counseling, and shelter service options. One of the victims was transported to an area hospital as a result of their medical condition.

Sage said, “After this raid, I have given a lot of thought to what are we doing here, and I believe for several reasons we can no longer have this camp open.”

The Summit County Sheriff’s Department said they conducted the investigation after several complaints of possible exploitation and potential human trafficking violations at the camp.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, and Akron Police Department all took part in the operation.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to investigate the suspected sexual offenses and human trafficking violations alleged to have occurred at the location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

