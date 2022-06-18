2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one witness said it looked like a scene from a horror movie.

Emergency crews responded to the Flats in Cleveland after receiving reports of fires overnight.

According to Lt. Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire, approximately 20 “spot fires” broke out near the Punch Bowl Social.

It’s early in the investigation, but Lt. Norman said “careless smoking” may have been a contributing factor to the fires.

Winds at the time then whipped flames and embers to other dry mulch beds in the area.

Videos shared on social media showed the conditions.

Cleveland Fire crews will remain near the Flats on Saturday to make sure nothing reignites in the area, Lt. Norman said.

No injuries were reported. It’s not known at this time if any cars parked near the fires were damaged.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

19 News
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says
Last year a video of now former Police Chief Anthony Campo placing a note on a Black officer's...
2 more Sheffield Lake police officers file racial, sexual discrimination complaints against former chief
Fire protection systems can't help save lives in an emergency if they're not working right.
Cleveland Fire Dept. struggles to track businesses not up to fire code
Akron double robbery suspect remains unknown (video)
Akron double robbery suspect remains unknown (video)