Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one witness said it looked like a scene from a horror movie.

Emergency crews responded to the Flats in Cleveland after receiving reports of fires overnight.

According to Lt. Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire, approximately 20 “spot fires” broke out near the Punch Bowl Social.

It’s early in the investigation, but Lt. Norman said “careless smoking” may have been a contributing factor to the fires.

Winds at the time then whipped flames and embers to other dry mulch beds in the area.

Videos shared on social media showed the conditions.

Cleveland Fire crews will remain near the Flats on Saturday to make sure nothing reignites in the area, Lt. Norman said.

No injuries were reported. It’s not known at this time if any cars parked near the fires were damaged.

