Beautiful Northeast Ohio weather ahead for final weekend of spring
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This is the final spring weekend for Northeast Ohio in 2022.
Here is a look at the conditions to expect in the days ahead:
- Today: Mainly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s
- Tonight: Moonlit and cool. Lows in the low-mid 50s
- Father’s Day: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s
- Sunday night: Fair and mild. Lows in the upper 50s
- Monday: More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s
- Tuesday: Mainly sunny, but hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s
