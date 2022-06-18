Beautiful Northeast Ohio weather ahead for final weekend of spring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This is the final spring weekend for Northeast Ohio in 2022.

Here is a look at the conditions to expect in the days ahead:

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

Tonight: Moonlit and cool. Lows in the low-mid 50s

Father’s Day: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s

Sunday night: Fair and mild. Lows in the upper 50s

Monday: More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, but hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.