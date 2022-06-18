2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns sign rookie K Cade York

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during an NFL football practice at the...
Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York attempts a field goal during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of rookie K Cade York on June 16.

York, who was drafted No. 124 overall by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the first kicker drafted from Louisiana State University in school history and the highest-drafted kicker in the NFL since Roberto Aguayo was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay.

York was selected Second Team All-SEC in 2021 as a junior, according to a news release from the Browns.

York connected on 15-of-18 field goals and made 39 PATs, the release said.

York also was known for making a 57-yard game-winning field goal to upset the No. 6 Florida Gators in 2020.

With York’s signing, the Browns have now signed their eighth rookie out of nine players drafted, with Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey yet to sign his rookie deal.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) gets set at the line of scrimmage...
Cleveland Browns veteran Joel Bitonio remembers Baker Mayfield fondly
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates after a 1-yard touchdown pass to...
Report: Carolina Panthers still pursuing Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass during an NFL football practice at...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson: “I never forced anyone to do anything”
(AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson makes comments at minicamp