Cleveland Browns sign rookie K Cade York

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of rookie K Cade York on June 16.

York, who was drafted No. 124 overall by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the first kicker drafted from Louisiana State University in school history and the highest-drafted kicker in the NFL since Roberto Aguayo was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay.

York was selected Second Team All-SEC in 2021 as a junior, according to a news release from the Browns.

York connected on 15-of-18 field goals and made 39 PATs, the release said.

York also was known for making a 57-yard game-winning field goal to upset the No. 6 Florida Gators in 2020.

In the fog. In the swamp. Game winner.



The greatest kicker in school history is going to Cleveland. @Browns | @YorkCade



pic.twitter.com/riJPrN3Qco — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 30, 2022

With York’s signing, the Browns have now signed their eighth rookie out of nine players drafted, with Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey yet to sign his rookie deal.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.