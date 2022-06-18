Human remains found in Cleveland identified as woman missing since 2015, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirmed human remains found in Cleveland were identified as a woman who has been missing since 2015, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

Bones were found on May 13 near the 3500 block of E. 55th Street in Cleveland, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

The human remains were transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

Police confirmed on June 17 the remains were identified using DNA analysis to be Kristy Thomas, who was missing since June 19, 2015.

Police said the matter remains under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

