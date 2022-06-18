2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Human remains found in Cleveland identified as woman missing since 2015, police say

Police confirmed human remains found in Cleveland were identified as a woman who has been...
Police confirmed human remains found in Cleveland were identified as a woman who has been missing since 2015.(FOX19 NOW)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirmed human remains found in Cleveland were identified as a woman who has been missing since 2015, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

Bones were found on May 13 near the 3500 block of E. 55th Street in Cleveland, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

The human remains were transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

Police confirmed on June 17 the remains were identified using DNA analysis to be Kristy Thomas, who was missing since June 19, 2015.

Police said the matter remains under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

East Cleveland police activity
1 dead after being shot in East Cleveland, police say
17-year-old Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11.
17-year-old missing from Cleveland since June 11, police say
Damage from the Flats spot fires in Cleveland
Damage from the Flats spot fires in Cleveland
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store in Parma