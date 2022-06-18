Man accused of throwing urine on streetcar operator arrested

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have arrested a man who they say threw urine on a streetcar operator on Thursday.

District One detectives say Pierre Bradford waited for the operator at the Maintenance and Operations Facility at 1927 Race Street in Over the Rhine.

Detectives say he had urine in a water bottle that he threw on the woman as she left the building and then he fled the area.

Pierre Bradford (Cincinnati Police Department)

The woman was specifically targeted, police say, because Bradford rode with the operator earlier in the day and was asked to get off the streetcar because he was sleeping.

According to police, a tipster spotted Bradford and notified them of his whereabouts.

He was arrested for assault around Findlay Market without incident.

Cincinnati police detectives say the a streetcar operator was specifically targeted during an attack Thursday. (Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.