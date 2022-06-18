2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man accused of throwing urine on streetcar operator arrested

Cincinnati Police District One detectives say this suspect threw urine on a streetcar operator...
Cincinnati Police District One detectives say this suspect threw urine on a streetcar operator at the Maintenance and Operations Facility.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have arrested a man who they say threw urine on a streetcar operator on Thursday.

District One detectives say Pierre Bradford waited for the operator at the Maintenance and Operations Facility at 1927 Race Street in Over the Rhine.

Detectives say he had urine in a water bottle that he threw on the woman as she left the building and then he fled the area.

Pierre Bradford
Pierre Bradford(Cincinnati Police Department)

The woman was specifically targeted, police say, because Bradford rode with the operator earlier in the day and was asked to get off the streetcar because he was sleeping.

According to police, a tipster spotted Bradford and notified them of his whereabouts.

He was arrested for assault around Findlay Market without incident.

Cincinnati police detectives say the a streetcar operator was specifically targeted during an...
Cincinnati police detectives say the a streetcar operator was specifically targeted during an attack Thursday.(Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
19 News
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says
Last year a video of now former Police Chief Anthony Campo placing a note on a Black officer's...
2 more Sheffield Lake police officers file racial, sexual discrimination complaints against former chief
Police said the driver was heading towards downtown.
I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit
Fire protection systems can't help save lives in an emergency if they're not working right.
Cleveland Fire Dept. struggles to track businesses not up to fire code