Plane delivers 85,000 tins of baby formula to Ohio from Australia during national shortage

Baby formula shipment to Ohio
Baby formula shipment to Ohio(Source: Rickenbacker Airport)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio has received a large supply of baby formula as stores across the country continue to keep the shelves stocked.

The shipment of Bubs infant formula arrived on Friday at Rickenbacker International Airport in Columbus.

Ohio’s shipment with a separate delivery to California on June 12 combined to equal approximately 4 million 8-ounce bottles to the U.S., according to White House officials.

The delivery was made as part of Operation Fly Formula, an initiative that partners multiple government agencies together to assist during the baby formula shortage.

The supply that arrived to the state will be available in Ohio Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons locations.

