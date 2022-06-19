1 dead, 3 injured after multi-car crash in Claridon ejects 2 from motorcycles, OSHP says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died and three were injured after a multi-car crash in Claridon which ejected two motorcyclists from their bikes on June 18, according to Lt. Larry Jones of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 4:21 p.m. on Saturday on US 322 at the intersection of SR 608, according to a news release.

A red 2018 Subaru SUV traveling west struck a black 2016 Kia minivan while traveling at a high rate of speed, the release said.

The Subaru then rolled over and hit two motorcycles, a 2017 and 2020 Harley Davidson, and a black 2022 Buick SUV before stopping in the intersection, the release said.

The motorcyclists were ejected from their bikes during the crash, the release said.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to University Hospitals in Cleveland for life-threatening injuries, the release said.

One of the motorcyclists suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash while the other was taken to University Hospitals in Geauga after suffering serious injuries, the release said.

The driver of the Buick suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospitals in Geauga, while the driver of the Kia was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the release said.

The motorcyclist that died was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials confirmed.

The second motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials confirmed.

Police said alcohol nor drugs were involved in the crash, and the cause remains under investigation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.