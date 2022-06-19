2 hospitalized in critical condition after apartment fire in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Eastlake Fire Department said two people were hospitalized early Sunday morning after being injured during an apartment fire.

Fire departments officials said crews were called around 1:50 a.m. to the Willowood Apartments, located at 33400 Vine Street in Eastlake.

There they discovered two people inside a unit with serious injuries, according to a news release.

Officials said the victims were first taken to a Willoughby hospital but later life-flighted to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

Their conditions are critical, according to the release, and their identities are being withheld until families are notified.

Only the one unit was impacted by flames and smoke, officials said, crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.

According to the release, investigators have ruled the fire accidental and will continue looking for the specific cause.

