2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 hospitalized in critical condition after apartment fire in Eastlake

(Source: Gray Media (custom credit) | (Source: Gray Media))
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Eastlake Fire Department said two people were hospitalized early Sunday morning after being injured during an apartment fire.

Fire departments officials said crews were called around 1:50 a.m. to the Willowood Apartments, located at 33400 Vine Street in Eastlake.

There they discovered two people inside a unit with serious injuries, according to a news release.

Officials said the victims were first taken to a Willoughby hospital but later life-flighted to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

Their conditions are critical, according to the release, and their identities are being withheld until families are notified.

Only the one unit was impacted by flames and smoke, officials said, crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.

According to the release, investigators have ruled the fire accidental and will continue looking for the specific cause.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Erica Lynn Gates
36-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Juneteenth (Source: AP)
Juneteenth in Northeast Ohio: List of events happening this weekend
The Mayflies are back
First Energy cutting off some Port Clinton streetlights to avoid mayflies
Mayfly season lights out
Caitlin Mayfly streetlights
Police Lights
Northeast Ohio OVI checkpoints announced for this weekend