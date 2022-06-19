2 Strong 4 Bullies
33-year-old man from Cleveland missing, police say

Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help to locate 33-year-old Marko Rios.
Cleveland Police have asked for the community's help to locate 33-year-old Marko Rios.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help to locate 33-year-old Marko Rios.

Police made the request to help locate Rios through a Facebook post.

Police need your help locating a missing male. Marko Rios, age 33, is missing. Marko is described as a Hispanic male, 5'...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Rios is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds, police said.

Rios has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a tattoo on his neck that reads “Ariana”, police said.

Police have asked anyone with information to call detectives at 216-623-2755.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

