33-year-old man from Cleveland missing, police say
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help to locate 33-year-old Marko Rios.
Police made the request to help locate Rios through a Facebook post.
Rios is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds, police said.
Rios has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a tattoo on his neck that reads “Ariana”, police said.
Police have asked anyone with information to call detectives at 216-623-2755.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
