9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland; search continues for mother dog

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If dogs really are man’s best friend, the East Cleveland Fire Department just earned nine new pals.

According to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, fire department crews rescued nine puppies Thursday from an abandoned, collapsed garage during extreme heat.

The shelter said a concerned resident had called to report a dog exploring the potentially-dangerous structure.

When the shelter staff responded, they discovered the mother dog was checking in on her litter of puppies.

With help from the East Cleveland Fire Department, the puppies were all saved and are now safe.

“It was a lot of teamwork in 90 degree heat, and we couldn’t be more appreciative,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

The shelter said staff is continuing to search for the mother dog.

The puppies are still too young for adoption, but the shelter said fostering options may be available.

Email with foster@cuyahogacounty.us questions.

