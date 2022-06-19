2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir

Crews recover the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into a reservoir. (SOURCE: KCNC)
By Alan Gionet
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KCNC) – An oil slick on Gross Reservoir tells the story of what’s in the water beneath it.

Water rescue boats were positioned to recover the body of a truck driver, whose vehicle was trapped in about 35 feet of water.

On the other side of the reservoir, retired Colorado Springs Police Chief Rick Myers was saddened to learn of what happened.

“It’s a tragedy, it really is, and these guys are just trying to do their job, you know,” he said.

The oversized dump truck was ferrying 7,000 pounds of rock along the steep road when the edge of the road gave way.

The tumble was long and brutal down to the water over rocks. The big truck took out trees along the way.

In the dark, Chas Daker recorded video of the lights as rescuers arrived in the middle of the night.

“They were sending flashlights, people with flashlights,” he said. “And they were trying to find, maybe, hopefully, he’d been thrown out, and then a helicopter showed up with a big spotlight.”

The Gross Reservoir project to enlarge the capacity of the water supply that feeds Denver Water will nearly triple the capacity. It’s expected to take five more years to complete.

Many neighbors have been critical of the work.

Tragedy has now been added to a place many appreciate for its beauty every day.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

