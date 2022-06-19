Dead body pulled from water at Edgewater Park in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police on Sunday afternoon said a dead body was pulled from the water at Edgewater Park on the city’s West Side.

The Cleveland Metroparks said the body was discovered at Edgewater Marina, and authorities are investigating.

According to U.S. Coast Guard officials, the deceased is not connected to any active search and rescue cases.

There’s no word yet on how the person died, according to Cleveland police.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

